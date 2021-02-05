Milan High School announces King and Queen candidates

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Milan C-2 High School king and queen candidates have been announced.

King candidates are Mallan Cole, Dominic Dabney, Axel Pagan, Riley Shoemaker, and Jose Vicente, all from boys basketball. Queen candidates are Noemi Garcia and Yaneth Garcia from dance as well as Jordyn Gray, Fanny Marquina, and Chekinah Mukuacishi from girls basketball.

The candidates and results will be announced between the varsity games on February 6th. The first game is at 4 o’clock. The games will be live-streamed on the Milan C-2 YouTube page.

