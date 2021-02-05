Trenton man extradited to Grundy County from Clay County

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

A Trenton man arrested in Clay County on February 4th has been extradited by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office to Grundy County.

The sheriff’s office reports 30-year-old Steven Kyle Johnson has been charged with the felonies of possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia—amphetamine or methamphetamine.

Bond is $7,500 cash only, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on February 9th.

Court documents accuse Johnson of possessing methamphetamine as well as a syringe and spoon with the intent to use them to inject, inhale, or otherwise introduce amphetamine or methamphetamine into the human body. The court information indicates he is a prior drug offender.

Related