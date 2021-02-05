Putnam County reports COVID-19 related death; 12 new cases reported over three counties

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Putnam County Health Department reports another COVID-19-related death as well as four additional cases since February 1st. That brings the totals to 12 deaths and 464 cases.

The Putnam County Health Department and Putnam County Memorial Hospital have provided 565 COVID-19 vaccine doses to individuals who qualify. The health department continues to request doses and will make them available as it receives them.

No influenza cases have been reported in Putnam County, but providers screen and test for it. The health department notes there have been three new cases of influenza in the Central Region of the state with a cumulative total of 133.

Three COVID-19 cases have been added in Linn County while active cases went down by one. The health department reports 1,176 cases and 22 active cases. Fourteen of the active cases are in the community. Twenty-three COVID-19-related deaths have been reported for Linn County.

COVID-19 cases have increased by five in Harrison County, and active cases went up by two. The health department the night of February 4th reported 994 cases and 53 active cases. Eight hundred forty-one cases had been confirmed. Fifteen COVID-19-related deaths had been reported for Harrison County.

