Milan Elks Lodge to offer delivery and carryout Thanksgiving Meal

The Milan Elks Lodge will only offer delivery and carryout options for its Thanksgiving Meal this year. Spokesperson Angel Oder says deliveries to locations within 30 miles will start the morning of November 26th at 10 o’clock. Carry-outs will begin at the lodge at 11 o’clock.

The menu will include turkey and ham, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls, noodles, stuffing, deviled eggs, pumpkin pie, cherry and peach cobbler, and candied apples.

The Elks will take delivery orders until the day of the meal. Anyone ordering a meal is asked to leave a call back number. Oder notes deliveries will be left at doors, and someone can call to let recipients know the food is there.

The Milan Elks Lodge’s Thanksgiving Meal is free, but donations will be accepted. Funds raised will go to the Sullivan County Senior Center of Milan.

Individuals wishing to order delivery or let Elks members know they plan to come for carryout should call the lodge at 660-265-3052 or Angel Oder at 342-6903.

