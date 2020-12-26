Milan Elks deliver 197 Christmas meals; 400 participate in Chillicothe Community Christmas Dinner

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Milan Elks Lodge reports it delivered 197 meals for its Christmas dinner on December 25th. One hundred twelve other meals were picked up.

The Elks collected $1,603 in donations that will go to the senior center in Milan.

More than 30 teams of drivers delivered nearly 150 meals in Chillicothe as part of the Chillicothe Community Christmas Dinner on December 25th.

Christmas Dinner Committee Member Sharon Brooks reports another almost 250 meals were picked up. Volunteers ran out of desserts and almost ran out of turkey and ham.

