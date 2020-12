Reddit Share Pin Share 4 Shares

Investigation continues into a possible vehicular assault in the 200 block of Washington Street in Chillicothe on December 24th.

Chillicothe Police Sergeant Cody Dysart reports officers responded and spoke with the victim. A suspect has been identified.

While on the scene, officers arrested a man on an outstanding warrant from Livingston County. Dysart notes the man was unable to post bond and was transported to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

Related