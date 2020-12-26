Patrol arrests Ridgeway woman on Christmas day

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Ridgeway woman on December 25th on multiple allegations and a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant.

Twenty-three-year-old Tonie Guernsey was accused of exceeding the posted speed limit of 98 in a 55 zone, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated—drugs, no insurance, and no seat belt. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department misdemeanor failure to appear warrant was on an original charge of failure to register a vehicle.

Guernsey was taken to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center on a 12-hour hold.

