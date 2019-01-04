Milan area accident injures man on Wednesday afternoon

The Highway Patrol reports a Milan man sustained minor injuries when a pickup truck ran off the road a quarter of a mile south of Milan Wednesday afternoon, and he was treated at the scene.

Fifty-three year old Shawn Mosele traveled south on Business Highway 5 when the pickup he drove crossed the center line, traveled off the left side of the road, and struck a road sign and a fence, which caused the vehicle moderate damage. Mosele was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and Ambulance assisted.