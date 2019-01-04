NCMC’s Tyson Otto receives certification for finances and operations

The Association for School Business Officials International has awarded North Central Missouri College Associate Vice President of Finance Tyson Otto the Certified Administrator for School Finance and Operations certification.

A news release says the designation “is granted to highly qualified school business professionals who fulfill multiple requirements”, including demonstrating certification eligibility, passing a comprehensive competency-based exam, and adhering to the Association for School Business Officials International Certification Code of Conduct.

School business officials who earn the School Finance and Operations certification must undergo re-certification every three years.

NCMC President Doctor Lenny Klaver says Otto “does a great job” leading NCMC’s finances and the college’s grant partners, adding that he is “always impressed” by Otto’s work and the direction he has taken NCMC.