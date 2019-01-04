Harris hits 28 free throws, wins $500 for Trenton H.S. Athletic Department

The winners have been announced of the “Shoot Sixty Seconds for Your School” halftime competition during the 76 games at the North Central Missouri College Holiday Hoops to earn money for the respective schools athletic departments. Spencer Harris, representing Trenton High School was the Sixty Second Shot winner scoring 28 free throws. American Family Insurance, who sponsored the halftime competition, donated $500 to THS Athletics.

There was a three-way tie for second place. Trey Hicks of Sturgeon, Jake Doyle of Lexington, and Erik Roe of North Platte High School all made 24 free throws.Their schools each received $250.

Half-Court shot winners were Micah and Japheth Busick of Newtown-Harris, Jeff Epperley of Pattonsburg, and Justin Roberts of East Harrison High School. They each received $100 for their schools.

Checks will be presented to the winning schools at upcoming home basketball games by American Family agents.