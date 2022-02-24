Mid-America Music Festival organizers announce weekend lineup of entertainment

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Mid-America Music Festival organizers have announced the weekend lineup, which features 12 country music artists. Celebrating its fifth year, the festival will be held Friday through Sunday, August. 5 through August 7, 2022, at the Black Silo Winery in Trenton.

Headlining Friday, Aug. 5 is country music artist, Lauren Alaina. Alaina was recently inducted as the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry. Friday’s lineup also includes Matt Stell, Elvie Shane, Restless Road, and Preston Ary Band. Gates open Friday at 2:30 p.m. Headlining Saturday, Aug. 6 is country music legend Travis Tritt. The platinum-selling and award-winning artist is bringing his classic country to the festival stage. Saturday’s lineup also includes Jameson Rodgers, Larry Fleet, Frank Ray, Sons of Sterling, Steven Bankey, and the Flatlanders, and Trenton’s local band, Slow Leak. Gates open Saturday at noon.

According to the Mid-America Music Festival team, festival-goers will experience live music, primitive-style camping, fun activities, vendors, food trucks, plenty of beverage stations, fireworks, and more. Tickets are $54 for a single-day general admission pass and $80 for a two-day general admission pass. Ticket prices increase on March 1. VIP packages with premium seating are also available on the Mid-America Music Festival website.

The Mid-America Music Festival is a charity event for the Black Silo Foundation. The festival is supporting four charities this year, Bright Futures Chillicothe, Camp Rainbow, Green Hills Animal Shelter, and Main Street Trenton.

“The Mid-America Music Festival brings together music fans from all over the United States,” said Jenn Hottes, Black Silo Foundation President. “Friends and family gather for a fun weekend to enjoy incredible music and unforgettable experiences. It’s truly a can’t miss summer tradition. Bring a friend, pack a lawn chair or blanket, or plan to camp for the weekend and enjoy all the festivities.”

For additional information, you can email [email protected] or visit the Mid-America Music Festival website.

