Mid-America Music Festival holding raffle for Kansas City Royals suite

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Mid-America Music Festival is holding a raffle for a Kansas City Royals signature suite for the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on May 31st at 7:10.

The CFM Insurance Royals Suite package includes the 400-square feet suite on the third baseline, 18 Kauffman Stadium admission tickets, and five premium parking passes. The suite includes a sliding glass wall system to provide an open-air atmosphere, large flat-screen TVs, and interior lounge seating. The package is valued at $2,400.

Raffle tickets cost $50. There is a one in 50 chance of winning the suite. There were 24 tickets still available as of the morning of May 21st. Raffle tickets may be purchased at this link with the winner announced on May 28.

Related