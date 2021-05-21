Three area schools to hold graduation on Sunday, May 23

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

Three area schools have graduation ceremonies on Sunday, May 23, 2021.

Sixty-three students will graduate from Brookfield R-3 at Burlington Field at 1 o’clock. If there is inclement weather, it will be moved to the gym. Valedictorian Daniel Falcon and Salutatorian Clara Wiedeman will speak.

Forty-five seniors will graduate from Polo R-7 in the gym at 2 o’clock. Valedictorian Ashley Foster, Salutatorian Dylan Blystone, and Class President Gavin Fitzwater will be the speakers.

Forty-four seniors will graduate from Putnam County R-1 in the high school gym at 2 o’clock. Elementary Teacher Gayla Whitworth will address the class. The valedictorian is Whitney Rowland, and the salutatorian is Emily Davis.

