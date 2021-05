Reddit Share Pin Share 7 Shares

Trenton High School drum majors and drumline members have been announced for next school year.

The drum majors will be Trager Leeper and Maurissa Bonta.

Snare drum players will be Collin Taylor, Tayler Morton, and Gabe Gamble. Donnie Gilbertson will play the tenor drums. Bass drum players will be Jillian Simpson, Shay Westerhof, Lydia Leininger, Brady Tobias, and Lance Polk.

