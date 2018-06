Mercer Community Homecoming will hold an ATV/horseshoe race later this month.

The event will be held at Mercer Homecoming Park on Highway 65 in Mercer the afternoon of June 23rd. Registration will begin at 2 o’clock with the race starting at 4 o’clock. The entry fee is $10.00 per class.

Admission for adults is $5.00 with children younger than eight years old admitted free. Concessions and restrooms will be available on the grounds.

Contact Randy Michaels at 660-953-1788 for more information.

