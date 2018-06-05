KCP&L files application to increase charge on consumer bills

KCP&L Greater Missouri Operations Company (GMO) has filed an application with the Missouri Public Service Commission seeking to adjust the Demand Side Investment Mechanism (DSIM) charge on customer bills. The DSIM charge, which appears as a separate line-item on customer bills, allows GMO to recover demand-side management program costs and incentives under the Missouri Energy Efficiency Investment Act.

According to the application, a residential customer using 1,000 kWh (kilowatt-hours) of electricity a month will see the charge increase by approximately $0.49 a month, effective August 1, 2018.

Applications to intervene and participate in this case must be filed no later than June 15, 2018, with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102, or by using the Commission’s electronic filing and information system at www.psc.mo.gov.

Citizens wishing to comment should contact either the Office of the Public Counsel (Governor Office Building, 200 Madison Street, Suite 650, P.O. Box 2230, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102-2230, telephone (866) 922-2959, e-mail [email protected]) or the Public Service Commission Staff (P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102, telephone 1-800-392-4211, e-mail [email protected]). The Office of the Public Counsel is a separate state agency that represents the general public in matters before the Commission.

Greater Missouri Operations provides electric service to approximately 320,500 customers in the Missouri counties of Andrew, Atchison, Barton, Bates, Benton, Buchanan, Carroll, Cass, Cedar, Clay, Clinton, Dade, Daviess, DeKalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Henry, Holt, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette, Livingston, Mercer, Nodaway, Pettis, Platte, Ray, St. Clair, Vernon and Worth.

