Chillicothe Fire Department responds to LIV 447 and Highway 65

The Chillicothe Fire Department was dispatched to the south side of LIV 447 and Highway 65 for a natural cover fire. A dispatcher quoted the caller was burning a large brush pile which had gotten out of control.

Upon arrival, an approximate 300-foot fire line was assessed outside of the parameter of the brush pile. Upon discussion with the caller at the scene, it was stated that the perimeter needed to be extinguished and that the initial fire had burnt passed an area he could manage.

Approximately 100 gallons of water was used to extinguish area accessible by brush truck with the remaining fire line extinguished by backpack blower.

The fire department was on scene Monday for 26 minutes.

Like this: Like Loading...