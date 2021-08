Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Mercer County Public Water Supply District reports ALL boil water advisories were lifted as of Monday afternoon.

This includes those issued last week for rural water customers in various areas of Mercer County.

Among them were Florence Street and Foley Place; Flatiron Avenue and Fleetwood Street; Harbor and Gaslight Place; Echo Road; and those customers within the boundaries, clockwise from the north on Highway 136, the Sullivan and Putnam county line, Route E, and Route C.

