Trenton R-9 School District “Open House” begins later today and on Thursday

Student open houses at the Trenton R-9 schools will either be held later today (Tuesday) or on Thursday, August 19, 2021.

An open house for fifth graders at Trenton Middle School will be held from 3:30 to 6:30. The Trenton High School has an open house from 5:30 until 7 o’clock this evening.

On Thursday, August 19, Trenton Middle School students in sixth through eighth grades have an open house from 3:30 to 6:30. The Rissler Elementary School open house on Thursday is from 5 to 6 o’clock.

For Trenton Middle School, student information will be available in lockers. Students are asked to come to the Open House with their locker number and combination, which can be found on the student or parent portal.

For Rissler Elementary school pupils on Thursday, students and parents can take supplies to the classrooms and meet teachers.

Classes begin August 24, 2021, in the Trenton R-9 School District.

