Audio: Missouri Congressional Representatives sound off on Afghanistan

State News August 17, 2021 KTTN News
As the United States evacuates citizens and allies from Afghanistan following a Taliban takeover, members of Missouri’s Congressional delegation are speaking out.

 

 

“Fourth District Republican Representative Vicky Hartzler called the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan “bungled” and said in a statement “gone and lost are decades of progress for women, who will now see their advances crushed under Sharia Law.”

Democrat Emanuel Cleaver of the Fifth District called on President Biden to ensure Americans and others can flee the country, tweeting Sunday that “Nothing is more important than extracting the innocent individuals who remain in harm’s way.”

The President has ordered 6,000 U.S. troops to secure the Kabul airport for flights out of the country.

