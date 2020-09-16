Mercer County Health Department to host Breast Cancer Lunch

The Mercer County Health Department in Princeton will provide a boxed meal for its Annual Breast Cancer Lunch. A meal from Lips to Hips will be provided drive up-style at the health department on October 7th from noon to 12:30.

The meal will include pork loin, a baked potato, a small salad, and a pumpkin roll in a keepsake bag at a cost of $15.00.

RSVP for the Breast Cancer Lunch October 7th is requested by the afternoon of September 30th at 4:30 by calling the Mercer County Health Department at 660-748-3630.

