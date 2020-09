Eleven residents at Sunnyview Nursing Home and Apartments of Trenton are under COVID-19 restrictions as of the morning of Wednesday, September 16, 2020.

Administrator Jerry Doerhoff says seven of those residents have tested positive, and four were close contacts who shared a room with positive residents.

The facility contacts a resident’s family if he or she tests positive. Testing is to continue at Sunnyview.

