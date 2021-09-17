Mercer County Health Department to host breast cancer awareness luncheon

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Mercer County Health Department will hold a breast cancer awareness luncheon in honor of October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Boxed lunches will be served by drive-up at the health department in Princeton on October 6th from noon to 1 o’clock.

The menu will include brisket, twice-baked loaded potatoes, salad, and bakery cupcakes. Sweet Baby B’s will cater the meal. The cost is $15 per meal.

Registration is due by October 1st for the breast cancer awareness luncheon on October 6th. Register by calling the Mercer County Health Department at 660-748-3630.

Related