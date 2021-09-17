Gilman City Board of Education accepts resignation, offers contracts

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Gilman City R-4 Board of Education accepted a resignation and offered contracts on September 15th.

Financial Administrative Assistant Tori Wideman reports the resignation was accepted for bus driver Lisa Hedrick. Contracts were offered to Brian Rhodes as a bus driver and Patricia Jennings as a preschool aid.

The board approved Principal Jill Sperry as the coordinator for the Homeless, Foster Care, and Migrant Program. The Homeless, Foster Care, and Migrant Program was also approved.

Other items approved were the Academic Reading and Academic Retention programs and the McKinney-Vento Act Dispute process. The McKinney-Vento Act involves the education of homeless children and youth.

