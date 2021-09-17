MoDOT planned road work in Northern Missouri for the week of September 20, 2021

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of Sept. 20 – 26.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, mowing, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Interstate 229 – Resurfacing project from I-29, north of St. Joseph, to Route 371 (mile marker 14 to 3) through September. A 10-foot width restriction is in place. (Herzog Contracting Corp.)

I-29 – Bridge replacement project northbound over Hopkins Creek (mile marker 58) through early October. Traffic is head-to-head in the southbound lanes. * (Capital Paving & Construction, LLC)

Route B – Pavement repairs 0.5 miles west of County Road 87, Sept. 20

I-29 – Concrete replacement at mile marker 57 (I-229 and U.S. Route 71 interchange) in the northbound driving lane, Sept. 20 – 21. This is an around-the-clock lane closure with a 12-foot width restriction.

Route W – Driveway culvert replacement 0.5 miles east of U.S Route 169, Sept. 21

Atchison County

I-29 – Bridge replacement project over the Nishnabotna River (mile marker 122 – 124) through October. Traffic is head-to-head in the southbound lanes.

Route 111 – Resurfacing project from Route E to Route 111 Spur (Holt County) through September. This includes intermittent CLOSURES for pavement repairs. (Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Routes D, E, U, V & Z – Resurfacing project through October. This includes intermittent CLOSURES for pavement repairs. (Herzog Contracting Corp.)

U.S. Route 136 – Erosion repair project at the Missouri River Bridge to Brownville, NE, through September (Lehman Construction, LLC)

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching from Route M to the Missouri River Bridge to Brownville, NE, Sept. 20 – 24

U.S. Route 59 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 136 to the Holt County line, Sept. 20 – 24

Buchanan County

Business Loop 29 (Pear Street) – Communication utility work from Ajax Road to Easton Road, through Sept. 24 (Schatz Underground, Inc.)

I-229 – Resurfacing project from Route 371 to I-29, north of St. Joseph (mile marker 3 to 14), through September. A 10-foot width restriction is in place. (Herzog Contracting Corp.)

I-229 – Concrete replacement from I-29 to 22nd Street through September. This includes around-the-clock lane closures.

U.S. Route 169 (Belt Highway) – Culvert repair project from Karnes Road to Floral Avenue, through early October. Southbound traffic is shifted, and no left turns are permitted within the project limits. (Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

U.S. Route 36 – CLOSED eastbound at the ramp to southbound Route 759 (Stockyards Expressway), Sept. 20 – Oct. 1. This includes the closure of the eastbound driving lane or U.S. Route 36 at the ramp. (Magruder Paving, LLC)

Route F – Pothole patching from Route 116 to the Platte County line, Sept. 20

I-29 – Concrete replacement from I-229 to Gene Field Road, Sept. 20 – 23. Some lane closures could remain in place around the clock.

Routes AB & AC – Pothole patching, Sept. 20 – 23

Route MM – Pothole patching, Sept. 22 – 23

Caldwell County

Route 13 – Expansion joint repairs at the Shoal Creek Bridge, north of Kingston, Sept. 20 – 23. Temporary traffic signals will be in place.

Route B – Pothole patching from Route U to the end of state maintenance, Sept. 20 – 24

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide and ongoing geological studies.

Route B – Pothole patching, Sept. 20 – 24

Route K – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from County Road 111 to County Road 121, Sept. 21, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route JJ – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from County Road 101 to County Road 111, Sept. 22, 8 a.m. 2 p.m.

Daviess County

County Road 135th Street – CLOSED for a culvert replacement at Route E, Sept. 21, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

DeKalb County

Route E – Pothole patching, Sept. 20 – 24

Gentry County

Route O – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route U to Route F, Sept. 23, 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route T – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route EE to 610 Road, Sept. 24, 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Grundy County

Route Y – Resurfacing project from Route 6 to Route E (Mercer County), through September. A 10-foot width restriction will be in place. (Magruder Paving, LLC)

Harrison County

Route T – Pothole patching between Route A east and west, Sept. 20

Route DD – Pothole patching, Sept. 20 – 21

Route N – Bridge deck repairs at the I-35 overpass at Eagleville, Sept. 20 – 21

I-35 – Concrete repairs from mile marker 91, south of Bethany, to the Iowa state line, Sept. 20 – 23. Some lane closures may remain in place around the clock.

Route NN – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route 46 to County Road 170, Sept. 22, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Holt County

Route 111 – Resurfacing project from Route 111 Spur to Route E (Atchison County) through September. This includes intermittent CLOSURES for pavement repairs. (Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route 118 – Bridge deck repair at the I-29 overpass in Mound City, Sept. 20 – 24. Temporary traffic signals and a 16-foot width restriction will be in place around the clock.

Route B – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 59 to Route 113, Sept. 20 – 24

Linn County

Route 139 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route E to Windgate Road (Sullivan County), Sept. 22, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Mercer County

Route D – Electrical utility work from Route A to just east of Route U through Sept. 30 (Black and McDonald)

Route Y – Resurfacing project from Route E to Route 6 (Grundy County), through September. A 10-foot width restriction will be in place. (Magruder Paving, LLC)

Nodaway County

Route 46 – Resurfacing project from Icon Road to just west of Route 113 through September (Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route D – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 71 to Route KK, Sept. 20 – 22

Putnam County

Route K – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route KK to U.S. Route 136, Sept. 20, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sullivan County

Route 139 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Windgate Road to Route E (Linn County), Sept. 22, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Related