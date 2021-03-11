Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Mercer County Health Department plans to host its annual 5K in April.

Participants will be asked to use COVID-19 precautions at the event to start at the Mercer City Park on April 10th at 7:30 in the morning.

Masks will be recommended during registration, which will include handing out free t-shirts and race numbers. Social distancing will be encouraged, and groups and categories of participants may move through the 5K at different times to encourage that.

The health department asks participants to sign up before April 2nd by filling out a form. Forms are available at the Mercer County Library, Princeton Physical Therapy, and the health department.

Anyone who feels ill has been exposed to COVID-19 or has been asked to isolate or quarantine is asked to not attend the Mercer County Health Department 5K April 10th.

