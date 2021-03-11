Active cases of COVID-19 drop by 18 in Daviess County, 30 doses of vaccine available

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Active COVID-19 cases have dropped by 18 in Daviess County since February 25th, which brings the total to six. The health department thanks residents for doing their part to slow the spread of the virus. Three cases were added for 669. Fourteen COVID-19-related deaths have been reported for Daviess County.

The health department has about 30 doses of Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, and it plans to administer them on Thursday. Interested residents who are at high risk or at least 65 years old can call the Daviess County Health Department at 663-2414.

A probable COVID-19 case has been added in Mercer County. The health department reports 173 probable cases and 166 confirmed cases. Four cases are active. In reviewing COVID-19-related deaths, the Mercer County Health Department notes it missed two in December, so the total is nine.

Related