Mercer County Health Department receives first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine

The Mercer County Health Department has received its first shipment of 200 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. The office will be closed during its first vaccine clinics on February 2nd and 4th.

The health department has compiled a list of names and phone numbers of residents interested in receiving vaccines. Those residents will be contacted to set up a non-negotiable appointment time. Pre-screening questions will be asked, the first of which will determine someone’s tier eligibility. More questions will be asked once someone is determined to be eligible.

If the Mercer County Health Department is unable to accommodate the demand of local clinics, residents may be given an appointment for a regional clinic to be conducted by the National Guard.

On the day of the clinic in Mercer County, no walk-in appointments will be accepted. Participants are required to wear masks and social distance. Masks are to be available at the clinic.

After receiving shots, participants will go to an observation area where emergency medical services personnel will watch to assure participants do not have adverse reactions. Each participant will receive a verification card to show when the first dose was received and an appointment card for a second dose.

The Mercer County Health Department asks that anyone under isolation, under quarantine, or showing symptoms of illness not come to the clinics on February 2nd and 4th.

The office reports that after vaccination, participants may experience flu-like symptoms and arm tenderness, which are normal and indicate the vaccine is working as intended. It is noted the symptoms usually disappear within 24 to 48 hours, and the vaccine will not give someone COVID-19.

