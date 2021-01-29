11 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Livingston and Harrison counties

Reddit Share Pin Share 4 Shares

Nine more COVID-19 cases were reported for Harrison County Thursday night. January 28th for a total of 967.

Active cases increased by five to 78. The Harrison County COVID-19 Dashboard showed 821 confirmed cases and 15 deaths.

The Livingston County Health Center reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, which brought the total to 1,371.

Active cases decreased by five to 49. Of the active cases, 44 were in the community, four were school actives, and one was a facility active. Current COVID-19-related hospitalizations remained at seven.

Forty-nine deaths attributed to the virus were reported for Livingston County.

