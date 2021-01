Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Trenton Middle School seventh-grader won the Grundy County Spelling Bee on January 29th. Titus Kottwitz won with the word cymbals.

Pleasant View R-6 student Astrid Soriano placed second.

Kottwitz and Soriano will represent Grundy County in the Northwest Missouri Regional Spelling Bee in Saint Joseph on March 13th.

Pleasant View student Abbye Johnson is the first alternate, and TMS student Chy Turner is the second alternate.

Related