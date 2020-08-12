Mercer County COVID-19 cases increase by seven, with three cases hospitalized

The Mercer County Health Department reports the county has seen an increase of seven cases of COVID-19 since last week. Three of those cases are hospitalized. The cases in the last week appear to be unrelated.

Mercer County has a total of 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Seven of the cases have been released from isolation per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

The Missouri Department of Corrections reports 232 cumulative cases of COVID-19 among offenders at the Chillicothe Correctional Center. That is an increase of four since the morning of Tuesday, August 11th. Seventy-three of the cases are active, and 159 have recovered.

There are 24 cumulative cases of COVID-19 among staff at the Chillicothe Correctional Center. Nine are active, and 15 have recovered.

