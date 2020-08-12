Mercer County COVID-19 cases increase by seven, with three cases hospitalized

Local News August 12, 2020 Jennifer Thies
Coronavirus News Graphic

The Mercer County Health Department reports the county has seen an increase of seven cases of COVID-19 since last week. Three of those cases are hospitalized. The cases in the last week appear to be unrelated.

Mercer County has a total of 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Seven of the cases have been released from isolation per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

The Missouri Department of Corrections reports 232 cumulative cases of COVID-19 among offenders at the Chillicothe Correctional Center. That is an increase of four since the morning of Tuesday, August 11th. Seventy-three of the cases are active, and 159 have recovered.

There are 24 cumulative cases of COVID-19 among staff at the Chillicothe Correctional Center. Nine are active, and 15 have recovered.

