Trenton Economic Development Committee hears presentations, but no recommendations made

Reports were presented but no recommendations were made during a meeting Tuesday evening of the Economic Development Committee to the Trenton City Council.

City Administrator Ron Urton said officials of Orscheln’s Farm and Home have all of their city permits. Dirt work has been underway as weather conditions allow. Orscheln’s plans to have a new store built at 28th Street and Highway 65.

Committee members heard from representatives of the North Central Missouri Development Alliance and Main Street Trenton.

Urton also reported discussions were held about the Trenton Alumni Weekend, the Missouri Day Festival, and High School Holiday Hoops. He noted recommendations made by the Missouri High School Activities Association may impact what happens with the Missouri Day events and holiday hoops basketball.

