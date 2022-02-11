Megan Miller selected as North Central Missouri College’s Outstanding Employee

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Megan Miller, Assistant Registrar, from Trenton, MO has been selected as North Central Missouri College’s Outstanding Employee for February. Megan, an NCMC alum, has been employed at NCMC for seven years and holds an Associate in Applied Science, Business, and Technology degree.

Megan has recently been integral in helping convert all NCMC student records from paper to electronic storage, and all Registrar paper forms to electronic. In the future, Megan sees her department becoming more efficient with possibly an automated transfer credit evaluation tool. She would like to see graduates from the successful start of new program offerings and courses yet to come.

Megan describes her job as detailed, diverse, and democratic. Megan said, “I am thankful for the many benefits NCMC provides to their employees. They have given me opportunities that I would not have had otherwise; from vision and dental care, to vacationing on a beach in Florida! It’s a great place to work.”

Each month, nominations are submitted by faculty/staff members for an outstanding employee they feel is hardworking, dedicated, and has made NCMC overall a great place. To learn more about employment opportunities visit the North Central Missouri College website.

Related