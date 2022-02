Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Livingston County Health Center on February 11th reported 15 COVID-19 cases had been added since February 10th, bringing the total to 3,311. One hundred cases were active.

Eleven COVID-19 cases have been added for Harrison County since February 9th, raising the total to 1,977. The county’s COVID-19 dashboard shows that, as of February 10th, there were 23 active cases. There had been 1,538 confirmed cases and 439 probable cases.

Related