North Mercer R-3 Board of Education to meet on Monday; will consider next year’s school calendar

The North Mercer R-3 Board of Education will consider adopting the 2022-2023 school calendar next week. The board will also consider accepting a resignation at a meeting on February 14th at 6 pm.

Other items on the agenda include the March board meeting date, budget review, and planning, and an insurance update. There are to be reports for the After School Program, guidance, nurse, and transportation. There are also to be program evaluations for the Library Media Center, safety, and health services.

The agenda for the North Mercer Board of Education’s meeting on February 14th also includes an executive session for employee matters and personnel, including a superintendent evaluation and contract and principal contract.

