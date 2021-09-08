Maximize Northwest Missouri to hold events during September

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Maximize Northwest Missouri will hold events this month involving rural broadband and regional media.

Eighth District State Representative Randy Railsback of Hamilton and other state representatives from Northwest Missouri will host a rural broadband town hall for internet service providers. It will be held at the University of Missouri’s Hundley-Whaley Research Center of Albany and via Zoom on September 10th from 10 o’clock to noon.

A regional media discovery group will meet via Zoom on September 17th from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Media and communications professionals working in 18 Northwest Missouri counties will have a chance to connect and participate in an interactive discussion.

More information and registration for the events on September 10th and 17th can be found on the Maximize Northwest Missouri website.

Related