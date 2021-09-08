High school students can prepare for college through the Upward Bound program at NCMC

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

“I am so thankful for this program and all they have done for all of my children that have completed it. They know all of those hard college questions, and what they don’t know, they help you figure it out. They are also amazing when your student enters college, and they are overwhelmed and have questions about college issues or need a friendly face those first few days on campus. This program is helpful for parents and students alike and is always willing to do whatever they can to help your student be successful. We would be lost without Upward Bound.”- Upward Bound Parent.

This is what Upward Bound is all about. The program is there to help students prepare for and get to college. Upward Bound is one of several TRIO programs, which are all 100% funded by the U.S. Department of Education-which means all of our services are FREE. Upward Bound at North Central Missouri College currently serves students from six area high schools, which include: Trenton R-9, Hamilton R-2, Chillicothe R-2, Grundy County R-5, Tri-County, and Gallatin R-5.

Throughout the academic year, students from these schools come to the North Central Missouri College campus one Saturday per month to participate in career awareness, test-taking and study skills preparation, community service, financial literacy workshops, along with cultural enrichment and teambuilding activities. Upward Bound also provides our students with one on one personal academic advising to ensure students are taking college-preparatory courses and are on track for their graduation requirements. Other services provided throughout the academic year include: assistance with the completion of college applications and the FAFSA, registering for the ACT or SAT, monitoring of A+ status, school visits, weekly academic tutoring, and college visits.

The summer program is a great experience for students to become acclimated to college. Participants will arrive on the NCMC campus and will complete a six-week summer component. In the first five weeks, students get to live in the dorms, take courses to prepare them for the next academic year, go on weekly college visits and cultural activities, participate in work-study, and a lot of team-building activities. The sixth week of the program includes an out-of-state cultural trip. During this week-long trip, students will get to experience an out-of-state college visit, along with cultural and educational activities. Another part of the summer is the Bridge program, which is for our students who have just completed their senior year of high school and will be entering college in the fall. This is designed to transition these students from being a high school senior to first-year college students. Bridge students take at least two NCMC summer courses that are required for their chosen degree program.

Upward Bound staff will be at the schools throughout September to recruit new students for this year. If a student is interested in being a part of the program, they have to APPLY. Applications can be found on the UB webpage or in the guidance department at each area high school. Applications are due October 6th. For more information, feel free to contact me at 660-357-6338 or [email protected] or visit the Upward Bound section of the NCMC website.

