Leadership Northwest Missouri recruiting for 2022 class

While life is anything but typical right now, we understand the importance of continuing to offer opportunities to lead, connect and grow within the Northwest Missouri region. Leadership Northwest Missouri is looking for the right men and women to fill its 2022 class, promising those who join an experience they’ll never forget. Eight days over a seven-month period is the commitment, but the results are worth so much more. The deadline to apply is November 1, 2021.

Often, seminars offer tips on leadership and networking, but Leadership Northwest Missouri is different. This program provides a localized experience, offering leadership training, education on hot topics in the region, and access to a well-connected network of contacts. Here is what some of the 2021 class participants have to say about their experience:

“Leadership Northwest is not just about professional development but focuses on your personal journey as well. It’s a great program that allows people at every level to further their leadership skills not only in the workplace but in their community as well. It’s a wonderful opportunity for anyone who would like to apply.” Lesley Delaney, Carrollton/Carroll County

“Saying that LNWMO met my expectations would be an understatement. The program was inspiring, educating, and overall, an incredible learning experience giving me the opportunity to utilize tools from this class in my professional and personal life. Most of all, the fellow leaders in this class are now lifelong friends. My experience in this class was incredible and I’m so thrilled to continue my involvement as an alumni member.” Shane Lynch, Trenton/Grundy County

“Leadership Northwest covers 19 counties. We learned about the challenges and opportunities in many counties and came away with ideas to take back to our communities. During our leadership training, we learned to: Model the Way, Inspire a Shared Vision, Challenge the Process, Enable Others to Act and Encourage the Heart. These lessons were taught through team-building activities, classroom lectures, and discussions with peers. At the heart of LNWMO was relationship building because we need each other to build a healthy future for our towns and cities. I highly recommend this course.” David Lucas, Oregon/Holt County

“LNWMO was the refreshment I didn’t realize how much I needed and was ever so timely! As a current business owner and company leader, I am like most and need to “refuel and fill up” my own spirit from time to time. This then enables one to be more effective in “pouring into” others. I’m so happy this program is available and it’s truly a one-of-a-kind gift and experience that every participant will cherish.” Melissa King, Trenton/Grundy County

“When I started the Leadership Northwest Missouri program, I was asked what I hoped to take away. I said lifelong friends and connections and a better understanding of the Northwest region as a whole. I can say wholeheartedly that I am walking away from the program with classmates who became friends. I visited places I had never been in Northwest Missouri and learned about amazing people who are running businesses and doing other inspiring things in their communities. I couldn’t have asked for a better experience!” Becky Kendrick, St. Joseph/Buchanan County

“I think anyone who has an interest in developing or enhancing their leadership skills, and building connections with resources from across the region will benefit from this program. Age, profession, or years of experience does not matter. It was truly an experience I will never forget. Of all the great things you learn in this program, it’s amazing how much you learn about yourself and what you are capable of accomplishing. Take a leap and push your boundaries. You won’t regret it!” Kate Lyons, Carrollton/Carroll County

The 2022 class will begin with a two-day retreat at Conception Abbey, January 19 and 20, led by Tim Crowley, Ph.D., a national speaker on personal and professional development. Day-long monthly classes will follow in various communities throughout our 19-county region, (Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Caldwell, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Daviess, DeKalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Holt, Linn, Livingston, Mercer, Nodaway, Sullivan, and Worth), with the class graduation scheduled for July 14, 2022.

Class participants will come away with a new outlook on the workplace, enhanced leadership skills, hands-on team-building exercises, communication, and motivational skills, and so much more. To create an effective experience, Leadership Northwest Missouri will limit the number of class participants. The deadline to apply is November 1. Please contact Deb Powers if you have questions, [email protected]. An application is available to download at this link

