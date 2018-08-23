Mary Simpson is recipient of scholarship at NCMC

Mary Simpson, a North Central Missouri student from Trenton, is the recipient of the Student Support Services treasure chest scholarship sponsored by the NCMC Foundation Knowledge fund.

Mary’s prized key was one of 20 earned during the spring semester by SSS students who attended workshops on various topics, completed career testing or got help with their FAFSAs. During finals week, those who earned keys had the opportunity to try them in the treasure chest lock. Mary, an Associate in Arts transfer student, will receive a $350 NCMC scholarship.

NCMC’s Student Support Services program is 100% funded $261,385 by the U.S. Department of Education under the category of Federal TRiO Programs.

