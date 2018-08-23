Hamilton man arrested after crashing south of Gallatin

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Hamilton man following a one-vehicle accident four miles south of Gallatin Thursday morning.

Sixty-year-old Dennis McGroom traveled north on Highway 13 when the vehicle he drove ran off the west side of the road and struck an embankment. The vehicle came to rest in a ditch and was totaled.

An ambulance transported him to Cameron Regional Medical Center with what the Patrol called moderate injuries.

The Patrol arrested McGroom and accused him of felony driving while intoxicated—habitual offender, driving without a valid license, and failure to drive on the right half of the road. He was released for medical treatment.

The Patrol notes McGroom did not wear a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

