MAP scores released for Rissler Elementary and Trenton Middle Schools

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has released the Missouri Assessment Program test scores for S. M. Rissler Elementary and Trenton Middle School.

Students will receive their scores with the second quarter report cards January 7th. Missouri Assessment Program (MAP) reports are also available at the student’s designated school office.

Contact Leslie Woodard at Rissler by calling 359-2228 or Lendy Donoho at Trenton Middle School at 359-4328 if you have questions or are simply looking to obtain more information.