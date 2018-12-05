Deputies Mueller and Zaki receive recognition for lending assistance in Daviess County

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office received a letter of commendation from Daviess County Sheriff Ben Becerra Tuesday for work Zaki and Deputy Chris Mueller performed in late August.

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports Becerra asked for assistance in the third day of searching for a suspect allegedly involved in a $10,000,000 marijuana growing operation. The officers had a possible general location of the suspect, and a large perimeter was secured.

Becerra commended Mueller and Zaki for their quick response and for flushing the suspect from a cornfield to another officer within 20 minutes of arrival. Becerra described Mueller and Zaki’s work and the apprehension of the suspect as a “classic” and noted the suspect would not have been captured without their help.