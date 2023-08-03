Man who was the leader of a fentanyl ring in Missouri sentenced to 15 years in prison

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey sentenced the leader of a large-scale, long-term St. Louis fentanyl trafficking ring to 15 years in prison.

Jamore Clark, 40, of unincorporated St. Louis County, admitted in a guilty plea in January that he had been caught with over 800 grams of fentanyl on March 6, 2020, after fleeing law enforcement. He also admitted to possessing firearms while involved in fentanyl dealing.

“The fentanyl Drug Enforcement Administration investigators seized the day Jamore Clark was arrested would have been the equivalent of nearly 45,000 lethal doses,” said Assistant Special Agent in Charge Colin Dickey, lead of DEA investigations in Eastern Missouri. “DEA investigators know the seriousness of fentanyl’s impact on the safety and health of St. Louis citizens, driving drug-induced deaths to new highs. That makes this sentence particularly satisfying.”

Clark pleaded guilty in January to possession with intent to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl. All nine others indicted in the case have also pleaded guilty and received sentences of up to 10 years in prison. They include Jason Stanley Jones, 38, of Ballwin; Arie T. Graham, 34; Clarence Lee Totten, 33; Justin Lee Hughes, 36, of Florissant; Martez Lamar Murphy, 29, of Florissant; Keven Treyvon Huddlen, 30, of Florissant; Kevin Cunningham, 37, of St. Louis; Alaena C. Patrick, 37, of Flordell Hills; and Natalie J. Westerman, 46, of St. Peters.

The St. Louis County Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case.

