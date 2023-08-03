Missouri man pleads guilty to $149,900 pandemic loan fraud

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A man from St. Louis County, Missouri on Wednesday admitted fraudulently applying for and receiving a $149,900 pandemic loan.

Cecil Jones, 41, pleaded guilty to unlawful transfer of an identification document and admitted submitting a fraudulent application for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan from the Small Business Administration. The July 25, 2020, online application contained Jones’ name but a Social Security number that was not assigned to him. The application also included a photograph of Jones holding a counterfeit Missouri driver’s license that showed Jones’ picture and name, spelled as “Cecill.” Based upon this fraudulent application, the SBA deposited $149,900 into a Regions Bank account owned and controlled by Jones.

At his November 6 sentencing, Jones could face up to 15 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, or both. He will also be ordered to repay the money.

The case was investigated by the Social Security Administration Office of Inspector General and the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Diane Klocke is prosecuting the case.

