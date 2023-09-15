Man struck by boat propeller on Table Rock Lake airlifted to hospital

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

A boating accident on Table Rock Lake has left one man with serious injuries, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The incident occurred five miles east of Blue Eye.

CPL R.R. Wilkins of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a 2023 Harris Pontoon, driven by Ricky L. Daugherity, 65, of Ozark, MO, was heading south on the lake. Daugherity was attempting to retrieve a wakeboarder who had fallen into the water.

Jean P. Herrera, 41, of Republic, MO, was the wakeboarder in question. After falling off his wakeboard, Herrera was trying to retrieve the rope when he was struck by the boat’s propeller. Herrera was wearing a flotation device at the time of the accident.

Herrera sustained serious injuries and was flown to Cox South Hospital in Springfield, MO for treatment. The boat sustained minor damage and is currently being held at Missouri State Highway Patrol storage.

The incident was assisted by CPL A.B. Ward of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Related