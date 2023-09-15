NCMC Foundation holds officer elections, appoints Gallagher to board

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

The North Central Missouri College Foundation Board of Directors met on August 24 to elect officers, appoint a new board member, hear committee updates, and conduct other business. The quarterly meeting took place in Cross Hall and included a meal provided by Great Western Dining. Members of the nominating committee proposed an officer slate that featured Allan Seidel as President, Seth Cox as Vice-President, Cathy McKay as Treasurer, and Tricia Key as Secretary (a non-voting position). Following board approval, the nominating committee recommended, and the board approved, the appointment of a new director, Mike Gallagher.

“Being nominated for the NCMC Foundation was an honor,” said Mr. Gallagher. “I accepted the position because of what I’ve learned about NCMC. Initially, I knew very little about the organization, but I’ve discovered it’s full of exceptional people. I’m proud to be part of something that will benefit our region in the future.”

Mike Gallagher earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Ag-Business from Northwest Missouri State University in May 1981. He was raised on his family’s farm, located six miles southeast of Maryville, MO, where they raised hogs, cattle, corn, and soybeans before he left home.

After a 30-year career in banking in Northwest Missouri, Mike seized the opportunity for private bank ownership in March 2011. He and a small group of investors purchased Citizens Bank in Oregon, MO, and the UMB branch in Savannah, MO, in 2012. The group later sold these two banking centers to Wells Bank in Platte City. They also acquired Mainstreet Bank in Ashland, MO, which was renamed Connections Bank after acquiring American Trust Bank in Kirksville, MO, approximately five years ago. Both Wells Bank and Connections Bank have shared management and some common ownership. Following the 2023 merger of Wells Bancshares and Connections Bancshares, Wells Bank locations in Maryville, Oregon, Savannah, and other Missouri locations changed their name to Connections Bank.

Mike has resided in Savannah, MO, since 1987 and serves as a Senior Vice President for Connections Bank. He and his wife, Susie, have two children and five grandchildren.

“Mike has been a valuable asset to the Foundation as co-chair of the ‘Transforming Lives, Empowering People’ campaign executive committee,” commented NCMC President Allan Seidel. “We’re thrilled that the nominating committee recommended him and recognized the importance of having representation from Savannah on the Foundation Board of Directors.”

Allan Seidel, a Trenton native and Distinguished Alumni Class of 2018, has served as President since May 2018. He was first elected to the Foundation Board in 2013. Cathy McKay, also of Trenton, joined the board in 2018 and is in her second year as Treasurer. She was honored as a Distinguished Alumni Class of 2013. Seth Cox of Laredo is in his first year as vice president and has been a board member since 2016.

The NCMC Foundation, a 501(c)(3) IRS-approved organization, collaborates with North Central Missouri College to transform lives and empower people. From new programs to the latest technologies to emergency assistance funds for students, gifts broadly support students and college programs. Unrestricted gifts address the college’s most pressing needs, and donors understand that the institution will allocate those funds where they are most needed. Those interested in contributing to the growth of North Central Missouri College or learning more about the NCMC Foundation can contact Alicia Endicott at 660-357-6403 or [email protected].

