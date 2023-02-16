Man sentenced to 18 years in prison for drug-linked murder in St. Louis

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

U.S. District Judge Ronnie L. White on Wednesday sentenced a man from St. Louis, Missouri who participated in a 2017 murder on behalf of a drug gang to 18 years in prison.

Tremayne Silas, 30, was one of four men who fired more than 100 rounds at Alexander Noodel on May 8, 2017, in an attempt to claim a bounty for his death. Maurice Herbert Lee II, 34, a dealer of fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine, had placed a bounty of between $5,000 to $15,000 on rival gang members, Silas’ plea agreement says.

Silas and Christopher Jerrin Warlick Jr., now 27, Jerome Lamont Fisher Jr., 30, and Charles Dariel Guice, 27, drove to Noodel’s location in two vehicles, jumped out, and opened fire, Silas’ plea agreement says. Noodel was struck in the head. His passenger, who returned fire, escaped.

Lee later paid for the killing, Silas’ plea agreement says.

When Silas was arrested by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department on Jan. 24, 2018, he had the rifle he used in the shooting.

Silas pleaded guilty in November to a charge of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime resulting in death. The other alleged shooters have pleaded not guilty to charges and their cases are still pending.

The case was investigated by the St. Louis County Police Department, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, and the Drug Enforcement Administration. Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul D’Agrosa is prosecuting the case.

