Man from New Hampton injured after hitting parked car along I-70; accused of DWI

A New Hampton man was hurt when the pickup truck he was driving hit a parked car along Interstate 70 in Blue Springs.

Thirty-seven-year-old Noah Edge was taken to Centerpoint Hospital in Independence with minor injuries.

The crash happened late Friday night as Edge was westbound on I-70 when the pickup went off the right side of the road and hit a parked car that had been operated by 50-year old Frank Trimboli of Olathe, Kansas. Trimboli was not reported hurt.

Edge was accused of driving while intoxicated/drug intoxication, careless and imprudent driving involving a crash, no proof of insurance, and no valid license.

Both vehicles were demolished, and both occupants were wearing seat belts.

