Man from New Hampton injured after hitting parked car along I-70; accused of DWI

Local News April 25, 2021April 25, 2021 KTTN News
Accident with DUI/DWI
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

A New Hampton man was hurt when the pickup truck he was driving hit a parked car along Interstate 70 in Blue Springs.

Thirty-seven-year-old Noah Edge was taken to Centerpoint Hospital in Independence with minor injuries.

The crash happened late Friday night as Edge was westbound on I-70 when the pickup went off the right side of the road and hit a parked car that had been operated by 50-year old Frank Trimboli of Olathe, Kansas. Trimboli was not reported hurt.

Edge was accused of driving while intoxicated/drug intoxication, careless and imprudent driving involving a crash, no proof of insurance, and no valid license.

Both vehicles were demolished, and both occupants were wearing seat belts.

 50 total views,  50 views today

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com