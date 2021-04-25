Unionville man dies after being ejected from vehicle during crash

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Unionville man was killed early Saturday when the car he was driving overturned on Highway 136 in western Putnam County.

Twenty-one-year-old Max Kenworthy was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday. The accident happened approximately 90 minutes earlier, 12 miles west of Unionville.

Kenworthy was eastbound when the car ran off the right side of Highway 136; Kenworthy overcorrected, began skidding, went off the left side of the road, and overturned, ejecting Kenworthy from the vehicle.

The car was demolished, with authorities reporting he was not wearing a seat belt.

Max Kenworthy is the first traffic fatality this year in Putnam County investigated by the patrol.

