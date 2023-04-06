Man from Missouri sentenced to 15 years in prison for methamphetamine and gun offenses

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. on Wednesday sentenced John Andrew Schoolcraft, 32, of Kennett, Missouri, to serve 15 years in federal prison for the offenses of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

At a guilty plea hearing in January, Schoolcraft admitted that beginning in May of 2022 and continuing through June 23, 2022, he and others were involved in distributing methamphetamine throughout Dunklin County, Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol utilized confidential informants and audio and video recording devices to conduct controlled drug buys of methamphetamine from Schoolcraft and others involved. The case culminated in the execution of a search warrant at Schoolcraft’s residence in Kennett where officers seized over four pounds of methamphetamine, a loaded Glock, a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol, and $2,785 in cash.

This case was investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, assisted by the Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force. Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie Hunter handled the prosecution for the government.

